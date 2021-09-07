A courageous young lady named Savannah Irene Swanson, 20, of Smethport, passed on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, New York.
She was born on May 24, 2001 in Bradford, the daughter of Wade R. Swanson and Laura M. Jordan Swanson.
Savannah was a 2020 graduate of Smethport Area High School and had worked at the Bradford YMCA, as well as Costa’s in Smethport.
Savannah was a huge Smethport Hubber fan, played 5th and 6th grade basketball in Smethport, was on the Smethport High School Yearbook staff, and her peers voted her on to the 10th grade Homecoming Court.
She enjoyed attending summer and church camps, especially Camp JJ and Wesley Woods Camp, as well as camp at the University of Pitt-Bradford. She participated in Special Olympics, the Elusive Riders and enjoyed swimming as a member of the Bradford YMCA and Smethport Community pools. She also enjoyed the Bradford Library, theater and chorus.
She was known for her spirited nature to live life to the fullest. Her drive of spontaneity to experience and explore worldly events was always a fun adventure that awaited her. She loved unconditionally each and every person who was blessed in her presence. Savannah’s number one love was Open Arms Church of Bradford. She thoroughly enjoyed vacations, the Tastee-Freeze, riding tractors, Go-Karts, fishing, kayaking and found any excuse to have a party. Every day was a celebration of life! Her biggest gift was loving her family with every ounce of her purest heart. This earth has been touched by an Angel, who has been called home by her beloved creator. May she rest peacefully in his arms.
Savannah is survived by:
Mother; Laura M. Swanson, of Smethport.
Father; Wade R. (Melissa) Swanson, of Derrick City.
Maternal grandparents; David and Linda Jordan, of Pleasantville.
Paternal grandmother; Maryon Swanson, of Smethport.
Step siblings; Keith James Swanson and Madison Swanson, both of Derrick City.
Aunts and Uncles; Angela and Gary Doolittle, of Corry, Tor and Becky Swanson, of Smethport, and Sergei and Maria Swanson, of Bradford.
Cousins; TJ and Kaylee Swanson, of Smethport.
Savannah was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Keith Swanson.
Visitation will be held at Open Arms Church of Bradford on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Church of Bradford or National Down Syndrome Society (ndss.org). Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com. Friends and family can also donate to help Savannah’s family with expenses at gofundme.com/f/savannahs-eternal-life-fund.
Anyone feeling ill or experiencing COVID-like symptoms should decline attending.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
