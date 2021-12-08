Donald Mike Shaffer, 70, of Titusville, passed away on Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Mike was born on May 12, 1951 in Rocky Grove, Pa., a son of the late Eugene and Dorothy Carter Shaffer.
He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1969 where he was an athlete with both the Eagles football and basketball teams.
Mike was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.
Mike had been employed at various businesses as a financial manager. He was last employed at Blazer Finance Company in Titusville, from where he retired. He had also been employed at Try M Consumer Finance in Corry.
Mike was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and the Titusville Moose Club.
He enjoyed drinking his Miller Lite, riding his motorcycle, golfing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his fiancée, Christina Brenizer, of Titusville; two daughters, Krista Shaffer, of Titusville and Casey Nester, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; three grandchildren, Hannah Nester and Timothy and Grace Fultz; a brother, Eugene L. Shaffer II and wife, Linda, of Titusville; a sister, Katherine Chapel, of Warren; step-brothers, Richard Abrams and wife, Judy, of Hydetown and Gary Abrams and wife, Judith, of Titusville; numerous nieces and nephews; and his extended family, Jason Antill, of Tennessee, and Tamara Tucker, Kristi Curry and David A. Kline, all of Arkansas.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a step-brother, Ben Abrams.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Mike’s life will be announced at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.