Lillian I. (Brown) Dempsey, 85, of, Guys Mills, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. At the time of her death she was supported by her loving family. She will be forever missed.
Lillian was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in Tryonville, to the late Clarence and Lydia (Schoonover) Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant siblings, her loving husband of 52 years, Carl R. Dempsey, and her daughter, Carla J. Dempsey.
She enjoyed attending Chapmanville Community Church and Townville Senior Citizens. In her free time she also enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and buying any glassware that caught her eye.
Throughout her married life, she and Carl enjoyed traveling the United States and saw more fishing holes then she ever cared to see. She always managed to squeeze in different adventures, besides the fishing, despite Carl’s choice.
While at home raising eight children, she was the one who kept the family together and organized. The smell of fresh-baked cookies or a warm loaf of bread was always a welcome memory coming home after school.
Mom was always there, right behind us, making sure we were on time or our lunch was ready to go. She always had our wellbeing in mind and never let us fail.
Mom was the backbone of our family. She was known to have the patience of a saint and always a kind word for everyone she met.
Later in life she was able to return to school for nursing, fulfilling her lifelong dream. Upon her graduation, she worked at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community until her retirement.
Lillian is survived by her children, Pamela J.(Howard) Knapp, of Titusville, Cathy S. (Robert) Flanders, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Eric S. (MaryAlice), of Guys Mills, Blaine of, Guys Mills, Russell A. (Barb Parker), of Centerville, Renee, of Guys Mills, and Jason (Grace), of Guys Mills. She is the beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Arlene Leave, and her family of, Wellsville, New York.
Feelings expressed by one of her grandsons sums up the entire family’s feelings; She was one of, if not the, strongest women we have ever known. It is truly a blessing to call you mom or grandma and we are so grateful for all the memories we have made with you throughout our lives. God Bless your sweet soul and may you rest in peace.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 at the Chapmanville Community Church, 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354, and again on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. We will be following CDC Guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief.
Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org, or take time and spend an hour with your family and make memories. Lillian took pride in loving her family and spending precious time with them.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lillian’s Book of memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.