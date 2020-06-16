On June 15, 2020, Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling entered heaven. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Martha was born on May 29, 1923, to Mr. and Mrs. James M. and Neely Hughes Bailey, Sr., of Pleasantville.
She graduated from the Pleasantville High School in the Class of 1941 and married Arthur E. Yingling, of Titusville, on Oct. 30, 1943.
While in Pleasantville, Martha was a member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church. Upon moving to Titusville, she became a member of the United Presbyterian Church. She was active in both churches and loved to sing in the choir.
Known to her friends as Jane, she worked for Coburn’s Bakery, the A&P store and later assisted with the business activities of Yingling’s Dairy and Yingling’s Camera Shop, in Titusville. Martha also held a partial interest in the Bailey Oil Company until it was sold. She loved to travel and to entertain. She also loved to play any and all card games. Her hobbies included collecting antiques and spoiling her grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her husband, who currently resides at South Woods in Titusville and two married children, Arthur E. Yingling, Jr. (Janice), of Newville, Pennsylvania and Cynthia (Richard) Patterson, of Spencer, Indiana. Martha has seven grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James M. Bailey Jr.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, officiating.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Titusville First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.