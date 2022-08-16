Paul Raymond Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
He was born on May 1, 1962, at the Titusville Area Hospital. He is survived by two children, Emily Bensink, 23, and Zachary Bensink, 20; a brother, Michael Bensink and wife, Lisa Cramer; two sisters, Marta Mastro and Bernie Connelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul’s passing is preceded by the deaths of his father, Raymond Bensink, who passed in 1967, and his mother Margie (Neill) Mastro, who passed in 2016.
Paul began working at an early age, first as a “paper boy,” then as a cook at Our Place Restaurant, which led him to the job he held for many years as a (renowned) cook at Papa Carone’s Restaurant, a position which earned him a reputation for many culinary delights he created, especially his meatballs. He later worked at Queen Cutlery. Paul most recently worked at Bunyon’s, where he was able to return to his love of cooking. Paul also enjoyed helping his lifelong friend, Guy, with his business.
Paul is a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1980, and he attended The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, where he studied Computer Programming and Business.
Paul enjoyed countless interests, including photography, playing musical instruments (guitar and ukulele), cooking, painting, cycling, camping, watching favorite movies (over and over), and observing and noting — with comedic flair — the absurdities of everyday life. Paul was, as most know, a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Paul was a devoted family man. Growing up in a single-parent household, after losing his father at a very young age, he stepped into the role of being an ad-hoc father, while still a young man, to his younger brother and sister. (His little brother, Michael, was born five years after Paul in 1967, on the same day at the same time — May 1 at 3:59 p.m.) Later Paul had a family of his own, which afforded him his greatest joy and pride. He cherished the children that he and Melissa Bensink raised; they loved being part of Zack and Emily’s lives and activities, which included sports, drama, music and scouting.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and attend a funeral there Tuesday (today) at 11 a.m., with Fr. Christopher Barnes officiating.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
