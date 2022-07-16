Charles W. Womer, 75, of Titusville, passed away Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
Charles was born on Jan. 2, 1947 in Oil City and had attended the Oil City schools. Charles had been employed as an independent mail carrier. He was married to Joyce Kuzmich on Dec. 18, 1976.
Charles had attended the Enterprise United Methodist Church prior to his disability. He was also a former social member of the Titusville VFW.
He is survived by his wife, of Titusville and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 520 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Leroy Learn officiating.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
