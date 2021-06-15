Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of W. Central Ave., Titusville, passed away on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Holly was born on Nov. 20, 1957, in Lock Haven to the late Walter “Buss” and Mary (Leford) Lindsay. She married Philip A. Johnson on July 29, 1978, in Titusville. Philip preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2018.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1975.
Holly was formerly employed by the Titusville Area Hospital in the cafeteria department.
She was a member of the tfreechurch.
Holly enjoyed doing crafts and taking care of her cats and dogs.
She is survived by her son, the Associate Pastor of tfreechurch, Matthew Johnson and wife, Katie, of Titusville, and a sister, Pat Kepner, of Hughesville.
Holly was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lindsay.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the tfreechurch, 42490 State Hwy. 27, Titusville, Pa. 16354 with a memorial service to follow, conducted by Rev. Timothy Maybray.
Inurnment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the tfreechurch at the address listed above.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
