Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mildred was born on May 29, 1922, at W. Hickory, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia Bengez Lalich. She was married to Elmer S. Weber on Feb. 21, 1946. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2008.
She was a graduate of the E. Hickory High School, Class of 1940 and also of Miss Frances Butler Business School, in Pleasantville, Class of 1942.
She had worked at Titusville Ironworks from 1942 to 1946, where she met Elmer. She was the Pleasantville Borough secretary in the late 1950s. She worked as a nurses aide at Sharp’s Convalescent Home, and retired from the former Beverly Health Care in 1984.
She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.
Mildred is survived by a son, David L. Weber, of Titusville; a daughter, Melody Chisholm and husband, Andrew, of State College; two grandchildren, Amelia Chisholm and husband, Brett Bentley, of Berwyn Heights, Maryland, and Laura Summers and husband, Timothy, of New Market, Maryland; three great-grandchildren, Ella Mae, Daniel Fraser and Abigail Lynne Summers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Lalich, and three sisters, Anna Paulich, Kathryn Zischkau and Mary Pyle.
No public calling hours or funeral service will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
