Mr. Thomas M. Parres Jr., 75, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness.
Tom was born on July 21, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Thomas M. and Dolores Kling Parres. He married Loretto Smith on June 24, 1967 in St. Louis.
He was a graduate of Mercy High School in St. Louis and the University of Missouri St. Louis, with a degree in accounting.
He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. He entered the service in 1968 in St. Louis and was honorably discharged in 1971 at Ft. Holleburg, with the rank of Sergeant.
Tom managed Vertical Seal for 36 years, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of St. Titus Church, Moose Family Center 84 and a social member of the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368.
Tom enjoyed golfing and was a member of Green Acres Golf Course, where he played in the Thursday Elder Statesman Golf League, the Monday Night League, and the Couples League on Friday evening. He won multiple Club Championships in the “A” flight. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, of Pleasantville; three children, Angela Cross and husband, Richard, of Chapin, South Carolina, Christopher Parres, of Pleasantville, David Parres and wife, Abbie, of Wasilla, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Caitlyn and Ian Cross, Micah, Jordy and Kate Parres; three brothers, Ronald Parres, of Alton, Illinois, Lawrence Parres, of St. Louis, Missouri and John Parres, of Dallas, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Jim Smith of Florissant, Missouri, and Bill Smith of O’Flallon, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Nancy Matthews, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas J. Parres; four brothers, Rev. Gerald J. Parres, Kenneth P. Parres, Dennis F. Parres and Robert P. Parres.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at St. Titus Church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery with full military honors being observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1645 W 8th St., Erie, Pa. 16505.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
