Mr. Arthur M. Atkin, 84, of Tidioute, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Art was born in Warren County on Oct. 23, 1935 to the late Edward E. and Vida M. Atkin. He married Guila J. England on June 1, 1968. She preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2014.
He was a graduate of Tidioute High School, class of 1953. He went to the University of Wisconsin on a baseball scholarship and received his associate degree in accounting.
Art was a veteran, having served in the US Army. He entered the service in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1960.
Art worked at National Fuel and then as a shipping supervisor for the National Forge in Warren.
He was a member of the Elzie E. Lynch American Legion Post #0334 and Olive Temple Lodge #557 Free and Accepted Masons of Tionesta.
Art enjoyed being with his family and friends, traveling with his wife in their younger years and watching Pittsburgh sports teams.
Art is survived by two step-daughters, Karen Hummel and husband, Paul, of Titusville, and Kathy Wagner, of, Derry, Pa.; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three sisters.
No public hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Inurnment of ashes will be at Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, Pa., 16508, or to the Tidioute Vol. Fire Dept. 224 Main St., Tidioute, Pa. 16351.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
