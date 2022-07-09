Lucas A. Mitchell, 36, of Belton, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Lucas was born on Dec. 7, 1985 in Oil City, Pa., a son of Tom Mitchell and Robin Armstrong Mitchell. He was married to Caitlyn Benbow on Oct. 23, 2020.
Lucas was a graduate of Maplewood High School, Class of 2004. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.
Lucas had been employed as a tool maker at Dodge Industries in Belton, South Carolina.
Lucas enjoyed music and playing his guitar, as well as loving his pet dog, “Miya.” He was a giving person and enjoyed helping his friends and anyone in need.
Lucas is survived by his wife, Caitlyn Mitchell, of Belton, South Carolina; his father and step-mother, Tom Mitchell and wife, Char, of Union City; his mother and stepfather, Robin Armstrong Mitchell and husband, Graeme Thomson, of Canberra, Australia; his grandparents, Gertrude and Everett Sopher, of Hydetown; two sisters, April Obert and her fiancée, Nate Tharp, of Centerville, and Alison Schneider and husband, Brian, of Titusville, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends of the family may attend the funeral service on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Live streaming of the service will be available on Lucas’s tribute page at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home website at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com where you can also leave a condolence for the family.
Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery in Rouseville.
