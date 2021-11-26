Thomas J. Salvatore, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2021 at UPMC Hamot.
Tom was born on June 27, 1945, to Sarah and Fumie Salvatore. He was born in a police car and grew up in Pittsburgh. He was the oldest of 10 children.
Thomas served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as search and rescue. Thomas then lived in California in the mid 1960s where the first two of his daughters (Ann Marie and Cynthia) were born and currently reside.
He met his wife, Patricia in 1984 at Smitty’s, the newsstand where she worked. He used to come in to buy Doritos, chocolate milk and Player’s cigarettes. They fell for each other quickly and before they knew it, Patricia was pregnant with a baby girl. They proceeded to get married on March 16, 1985. They two continued the tradition of only having daughters three more times between 1986 and 1992.
While his four youngest daughters were small, he enjoyed stealing their K’Nex and Legos while they built things together. He also enjoyed annoying his wife with Christmas decorations that sang loud, annoying songs. In the 80s, Tom finally came to own his pride and joy, a Honda Goldwing.
Thomas drove semi-trucks cross country for about 22 years with most of that time being for Crete Carrier Corporation, where he earned his “Million Miles” plaque.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting more tools than any one person could possibly ever need in a lifetime. His favorite shows and movies included Gunsmoke, Walker Texas Ranger, The Gambler and Smokey and the Bandit.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia Salvatore; his daughters, Ann Marie Salvatore (grandchildren, Melissa, Melody, Mandy, Matthew and Corey), Cynthia Salvatore (grandchildren, Monique, Jessica and Kimberly), Elonda Byers (grandson, Allan), Kimberly Salvatore (grandchildren, Sierra and Idessa), Amanda Salvatore (significant other, Wendy Coulter and stepgrandson, Ethan), and Annemarie Colvin (husband, Michael and grandchildren, Lorelai and Elias).
Also surviving are special friends, Frieda Wampler, who was like another sister to Thomas, stepson, Paul Young, and Joseph Ball, a friend of 32 years who resides in California. He is also survived by many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, who live cross country.
Thomas is preceded in death by both of his parents; siblings, Carl, Jean, Marianne and Paul, as well as Barbie Kramer and Ken and Cora Reed — not family by blood, but family they were.
A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m., interment will take place at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery with full Military Honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.
Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at morrisonhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.