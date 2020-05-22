Philip P. Pearsall, 55, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, in Erie.
Philip was born on Dec. 15, 1964, in Franklin, a son of Dona Smith Pearsall and the late John R. Pearsall.
Philip was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1983. He was a graduate of Penn State University earning a degree in Turf Grass Science.
Following graduation from college, Philip was employed at Ehrlich’s Lawn Care in Harrisburg. He was the former grounds keeper at Peek'n Peak Resort for their upper course. He was currently employed at Franklin Bronze in Franklin.
Philip enjoyed working out, exercising and working on his cars and heavy equipment. He was also an avid gun collector.
Philip is survived by his mother, Dona Pearsall, of Brookville; his companion, Martha Gratto, of French Creek, New York; a brother, Kenneth Pearsall, of Conneaut Lake; a sister, Sherry Warner and husband, Craig, of Grove City; a sister-in-law, Ludim Pedroza; three nieces; a nephew; two great-nephews; two great-nieces; and two uncles, Gene Smith and wife, Janet, of Punxsutawney and Wayne Smith and wife, Connie, of Knox.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Pearsall.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Tuesday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. following the guidelines for COVID-19.
A private service will be conducted for the family on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Richardsville Cemetery, Brookville, Pa.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.