On July 10, 1965, Carla J. Evans and Lyle E. Ecker Jr. were united by marriage and celebrated 46 years together before Lyle passed on Sept. 15, 2011 from heart issues. Carla celebrated an additional 10 years as his wife before passing from COVID-19 on Oct. 11, 2021. Together they had four children. However, in 1968 their infant son passed away and it had always been their desire to be laid to rest with him in Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends are welcomed to join us on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. as we celebrate their 57th anniversary and their first heavenly anniversary as we reunite them by burial with a simple graveside service. (No reception will follow)
