Richard E. Henton, 75, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2020, at home, of natural causes with his wife by his side.
Dick was born on May 9, 1944, at Titusville Area Hospital, the son of the late Gerald and Lillian Henton, of Route 3, Spartansburg, Pa.
Dick graduated from Titusville High School and went to work for the Iron Workers Local Union, out of Erie. He also worked in the woods.
He married Judith Thompson Henton on Feb. 14, 1998 in Pleasantville. She survives.
Dick is also survived by his sons; Michael and Vickie Henton, Robert and Janice Henton and his daughter, Lynn Rhodes and her companion, Michael McCausland, all of Buells Corners. He is also survived by six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Nicole Schmidt, of Titusville, two step-grandsons, of Titusville and one step- granddaughter, of Cleveland, Ohio. Also surviving are four-legged buddies Miss Priss and Jack Shiht.
Dick was always a happy-go-lucky person no matter what life threw at him. He was a great “bs-er” and enjoyed spending time with his many friends, especially time he spent at the VFW and American Legion in Titusville. He was a former member of the The Polish National Alliance until its closure.
Per Dick's request, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335 has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Dick's Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
