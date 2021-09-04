Randall W. Anthony Sr., 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short battle with COVID-19.
The third in a family of 10, he was a country boy born in Tidioute on Aug. 10, 1944 to the late Bert and Marjorie Nelson Anthony.
He was a veteran enlisted in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1965.
He fathered two children with his first wife, Ruth, who preceded him in death in 1979. He fathered two children with his second wife, Vonnie, who survives. Also surviving are his four children, Brenda (Larry) Masiker, R. Wayne (Angela) Anthony Jr., Sheila Staab, and J. Jason Anthony; his grandchildren, Laura DeLaO, Ashley Miller, Maranda Finn, Mary-Kay Smith, Jeremiah Anthony, Daria Fink, Conner Sevin, Caitlyn Dennison and Rylee, Olivia and Jordon Staab; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Myria, Owen, Landon, Mirabell, Buddy and Amelia; siblings, Sally, Chuck, Sandy, Linda, David, Rosemary, Teresa and Danny, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his first wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas W. Masiker and his sister, Patsy Allen.
He will be remembered most as a real Christian. He loved Jesus with his whole heart and actively studied the Scriptures, especially the types and shadows in the Old Testament law.
He was filled with the baptism of the Holy Ghost in a country church as a child. That experience never left him, even though he lived a few years on the wild side. In 1978, he went back to a Pentecostal church and his life was changed forever!
He spent the rest of his life serving God, and he wanted everyone to be saved. He was not an eloquent man, but he was a praying man. He spent many years walking the aisles of the church alone in prayer. He walked with angels.
His most prized possession was a Thompson Chain Bible, in which he collected 105 signatures of anointed preachers and 19 signatures of anointed musicians from all around the world.
He was a retired truck driver from Quaker State. He also owned and operated several businesses, including Anthony’s Feed Services, Anthony’s Trucking and Anthony’s Heating & Coal.
He will be remembered as always wearing a button down shirt with a checkbook and notepad in his front pocket, a wallet hooked on with a chain in his back pocket and Dingo boots. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, playing guitar, Werther’s Originals and Starlight mints. He frequented Sam’s Restaurant and will be sadly missed by the waitresses and customers.
His smile, laugh and funny stories will live on and be reminisced by friends and family. He will always be “Dear Old Papa.”
Friends can call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will held at the First Pentecostal Church, 564 W Park Ave, Titusville, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Randall’s former pastor and personal friend, Elder Larry Watson Sr. and Pastor Jonathan Coffey officiating. For those who cannot attend the service in person, the funeral will be on Facebook live through Laura DeLaO’s profile. The interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.