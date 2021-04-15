Virginia “Ginny” Burroughs Miller, 96, passed away peacefully at her residence in Independence Village, Aurora, Ohio on April 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy P. Miller.
Born on May 15,1924, she was the daughter of the late E. Ray Burroughs and Ester Hancock Burroughs. Her childhood was spent on a farm in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with her three brothers and six sisters.
Ginny met her husband of 53 years when she worked as a secretary at the U.S. Department of Justice during WWII. They married on Jan. 24, 1945 and moved to Titusville, where they raised three children. In 1996, she and her husband relocated to Aurora, Ohio, to be closer to family.
Ginny enjoyed cooking and homemaking. She became involved in community activities and charity fundraising, culminating in her being named Citizen of the Year in 1973. A faithful member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, she worked to organize and prepare meals for many church and community events, leading to the naming of the Ginny Miller Kitchen at the parish in her honor. Ginny was a brownie troop leader for over 30 years and was accorded the “Thank You Award” for her time and service.
She is survived by a son, Paul Miller (Kathy), of Bridgeport, Connecticut; a son, Richard Miller (Anne), of Hanover, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Anne Ramsay (Kent), of Aurora, Ohio; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister. Janet Rowland, of Leonardtown, Maryland.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Plans for a memorial service in Aurora, Ohio will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice; St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, 112 E. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Drive, Unit E, Uniontown, Ohio, 44685.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
