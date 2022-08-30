Ronald John (Ron) Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron will be buried in the Rynd Farm Cemetery after a private visitation for family.
Ron was born in 1934, the son of Bernard and Veronica Hoag, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Ron served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. After his military service, Ron was employed with Eastern Airlines. His strong work ethic earned him numerous promotions; he started his career as a ticket agent and finished with a director-level position in Miami, Florida when he retired in 1991. It was while he was with Eastern Airlines that he met C. Christine (Chris) Cavanaugh and they were married in April 1964. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past spring.
Ron was known for his devotion to his family, his love of reading, classical music, live theater performances, and his great sense of humor. Ron was also skilled in golf, skiing, photography and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bernard (Bernie) Hoag. Ron is survived by his wife, Chris Hoag; children, Donna (Chuck) Fisher, Christine Marie Bravo, Anne Marie Feely, and son, Ron (Sarah) Hoag; grandchildren, Lauren Collins, Andrew (Rachel) Bravo, Caitlin Fisher, Caroline (Jake) Scott, Samantha Feely and Leah Hoag; and great-granddaughters, Addison and Emma Collins.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
