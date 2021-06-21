Charles L. Curry, 90, formerly of N. Perry St., Titusville passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center. He had been a resident at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown for the past year and a half.
Charles was born on December 29, 1930, in Titusville to the late Arthur I. and Lucy H. (Way) Curry. He married Betty L. Nelson on August 8, 1951, in Titusville. Mrs. Curry preceded him in death on March 6, 1999.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1948.
Charles was a veteran of the US Navy. He entered the service on January 3, 1951, at Buffalo, NY and was assigned to the USS Mountrail APA 213, upon completion of boot camp. During the Korean War, he served in the amphibious forces Pacific Fleet until his discharge on November 2, 1954. He was honorably discharged at Long Beach, CA with the rank of RM2.
He then went to work at the family owned Curry Dry Cleaners until 1977, and then at Farley’s Industrial Services until his retirement in June of 1998.
Charles was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, making candles, and painting. He would hand paint Christmas cards every year and send to family and friends. He especially loved having all his family around him and having a drink at the bar he made.
Charles is survived by his five children, David C. Curry of Titusville, Diane L. Shrout of Titusville, Donna M. Saxton of Aurora, CO, Daniel L. Curry of Franklin, Denise L. Thornton and husband Gary Jr. of Titusville; six grandchildren, Christopher Curry of McKinney, TX, Alanna Shrout of Tampa, FL, Erika Shrout of Titusville, Amanda (Saxton) Wall of Aurora, CO, Brittani Drake and husband Jason of Titusville, Jeffrey Miller II of New Port Richey, FL; six great-grandchildren, Gage Woodward, Kyla Woodward, Joseph Wall, Caleb Wall, Lillian Wall, Rylee Drake, and a great- grandson on the way, Jaxon Drake; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Curry who died in infancy; a brother Arthur J. Curry; and a sister, Laverna McCracken.
A private service will be conducted for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery by officers and members of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfueralhomeinc.com.
