Robert C. Cornell, 87, of Meadville, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Robert was born in Titusville, on Aug. 28, 1933, a son of the late Wallace E. and Daisey (Hunt) Cornell.
On June 24, 1977, Robert married Joan B. Bortner. She survives.
He was an active member of Living Waters Church, now known as Victory Family Church, Meadville Campus.
A U.S. veteran, Korean Conflict, Robert entered the U.S. Army on May 26, 1953 and served his country honorably until April 28, 1955, having attained the rank of Corporal. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal.
Following his honorable discharge, he was employed by the former Erie Lackawanna Railroad as a welder for 15 years and retired from Channellock, Inc., where he was employed in the Heat Treat Department. He was a member of T.O.P.S. Robert was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing, coon hunting and was a very successful deer hunter.
In addition to his wife, Joan of 43 years, Robert is survived two children; David Mattocks Jr. (Neoma), of Saegertown, Sharon Chapman (Timothy), of Belmont, New Hampshire; three sons, of Erie; 11 grandchildren, Monique Stallings (Scott), Isaiah Mattocks (Heather), Elijah Mattocks (Katherine), Jeff Mattocks, Peter Mattocks, Jude Mattocks, Ezra Mattocks, John Chapman, Mark Chapman, Brian Chapman and Christopher Holland (Megan); six great- grandchildren, Brittany, Hannah and Anna Stallings and Dakota, Malachi and TaraBeth Mattocks; two great-great-grandchildren Neveah and Izabella Stallings; a sister, Elaine Cornell, of Titusville; a brother, Lester Cornell, of Oil City, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by three sisters; Josephine, Patty and Linda; six brothers, Bill, Harold, Cubby, Merle, Ronnie and Kenneth.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 - 11 at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT STREET, MEADVILLE, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., with Scott Stallings officiating. Full military honors by VFW Post #2006 will follow.
Robert will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Vernon Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Family Church, 868 Water Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335 or Isaiah Ministries.
Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com
