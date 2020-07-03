Mrs. Virginia E. Harvey, 89, of 45991 Keyes Rd., Titusville, Pa. passed away at 7:40 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
“Ginger” was born on April 28, 1931 in Knox, to Theodore W. Elder and Dorothy Swanson Elder. She married Mark S. Harvey, Jr. on Jan. 10, 1953 in Corry.
She was a 1948 graduate of Corry High School. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked in Cleveland, Ohio before returning to work at Corry Jamestown Manufacturing as an Executive Secretary for Carl Hillstrom.
She played an integral part in establishing the business of Corry Chrysler Plymouth and Dodge with her husband.
She was an officer of the White Oak Methodist Church, of Titusville.
She loved baking, cooking, canning and gardening. She also enjoyed watching deer and turkey behind her house and sitting on the front porch with her hummingbirds. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Charli.
She is survived by her three children, Denise “Dee” Ladd, of Apache Junction, Arizona, Michael Harvey and wife, Stace, of Pleasantville and Sondra Wilson and husband, Ron, of North East; eight grandchildren; Jesse Ladd, of Arizona, Ginny Smith and husband, Adam, of Arizona, Emma Riggins, of Arizona, Cody Hunter and wife, Christa, of Audubon, Pennsylvania, Parker and Cole Harvey, of Pleasantville and Anna and Kaylin Sveda, of North East; one sister, Linda Laurier, of Peoria, Arizona and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Crawford County Titusville Office.
Friends will be received at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. on Monday, from 2 to 3 p.m. at which time a memorial service will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak United Methodist Church, 14790 Spring Creek Road., Titusville, Pa.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
