Philip Baird Cox, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 80. The youngest of three children, Philip was born on Feb. 2, 1940 to Willard C. Cox and Muriel R. Cox.
He graduated from Titusville High School in 1958, where he was a member of the 1957 undefeated football team and also played basketball. Upon graduation, he entered Slippery Rock University and received a bachelor of science degree in Health and Physical Education. After graduation, he attended D.T. Watson School of Physiatrics, University of Pittsburgh, where he received his Physical Therapy certificate.
In 1963, he entered the United States Air Force as a physical therapist, receiving a direct commission as a Second Lieutenant with his first assignment to Clark Air Force Base, Philippines. His other assignments were to Travis AFB (California), Tinker AFB (Oklahoma), Fairchild AFB (Washington), Eglin AFB (Florida) and Wilford Hall Medicine Center at Lackland AFB (Texas). As his last duty, he was selected to be the Chief of Physical Therapy at Royal AFB (Lakenheath, England) to set up a 500-bed emergency hospital.
He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, receiving many accolades and service awards. After retiring from the Air Force in 1986, he was head physical therapist at Buena Vista Work Skills in San Antonio and a staff physical therapist at Midwest City Hospital, from which he retired in 2014.
Philip’s most important achievement was his family. He married Jeanne Marie Dewey on Nov. 30, 1968 and added two sons in 1971 and 1973. He was active in church congregations in each city in which he lived, served as a longtime basketball and baseball official for youth sports, took part in the Senior Olympics and played in a local Pickleball league.
Philip is survived by his wife, Jeanne Cox, of the home; Jeffrey Baird Cox and wife, Christina, of Houston, Texas; Jason Philip Cox and wife, Kendy, of Yukon, Oklahoma; grandchildren Bailey, Lauren, Nolan and Bennett, and sister-in-law, Lois Cox.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Carl Cox and Donald Cox, and sister-in-law, Janet Cox.
A celebration of Philip’s life will be on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 7701 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Special Olympics.
