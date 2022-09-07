Charles Richard “Dick” Beers, 99, formerly of Spring Creek Road, Titusville passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He had been a resident there for the past three years.
Charles was born on June 25, 1923, in Sandy Lake to the late Marian and Elda (Martin) Beers. He married Hazel Miller on Sept. 12, 1947. Mrs. Beers preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2000.
During the 1950s and 60s, Dick enjoyed racing stock cars and motorcycles at Queen City and Tri City Speedways.
He was a block layer by trade and instrumental in building the Drive In Theatre in Cherrytree, Windy Hill barns, and foundations for Country Gardens, Chapmanville Fire Department and Dempseytown Tabernacle. He was also employed for 28 years at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp.
Dick enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, where he enjoyed playing pool, cards and tickets.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelvy Riley and husband, David, of Pleasantville; a son, Richard Beers and wife, Marilyn, of Olive Hill, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Clifford Riley and wife, Karla, of Pleasantville, Amy Good and husband, Tim, of Mt. Joy; four great-grandchildren, Clayton Roxberry, Courtney Weaver, Warren Riley, and Mathew Riley, and one great great-grandchild, Wren Talor.
Dick was preceded in death by an infant son, David L. Beers; an infant daughter, Linda L. Beers; four brothers, Harold Beers, Lorn Beers, Ralph “Butch” Beers and James “Bill” Beers, and two sisters, Rhea Brown and Dorothy Goodwell.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday evening, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral service to follow, conducted by Rev. Richard LaRocque.
Interment will be in Covenanter Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
