Larry Arnold Miller, 66, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022. Larry was born on Oct. 26, 1955 in Titusville.
Larry was known to be a simple and hard-working man. You would often find him wearing his comfortable T-shirts with a pocket to house his cigarettes and his comfortable blue jeans. He was a loyal Raider Fan and loyal to the Raider Nation. He was an outdoorsman, who would rather be on the countryside hunting, fishing, enjoying the fresh mountain breeze, and camping with his family.
He spent his last 28 working years at Asarco Mine Mission Complex and Kalamazoo Materials, before retiring in 2018.
The family appreciates all the love and support during this difficult time and appreciates all the support provided to Larry throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Miller; daughters Stephanie Miller and Kaleasha Wilsey; sons, Kalobe Miller and Jacob Miller; sister, Debbie Miller; brothers, John Miller (Ronnie) and Jerry Miller (Michelle); seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Donald Miller and Bernadette Shaw Carey; stepfather, Jay Carey, and brother, Patrick Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Carrillo’s Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, Arizona, 85701 with scripture service at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in care of Carrillo’s Tucson Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.