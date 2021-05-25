Patricia Jean Jones Wilson, 88, entered into the arms of The Lord on May 15, 2021 in Williston, North Dakota.
She was born in Titusville on Sept. 19, 1932, the daughter of William C. and Elsie Geyer Jones.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was employed for many years at the Titusville Area Hospital as a medical transcriptionist.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Norman E. Wilson whom she married on Aug. 3, 1950, and by her daughter, Jan Eileen Rice.
Surviving children are: Rod Wilson and wife, Becky, of Titusville; Mark and wife, Rita, of Edinboro, and Rory and wife, Julie, of Williston, North Dakota.
Patricia was blessed with 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Because Pat was an avid reader, memorials may be made to Benson Memorial Library in Titusville.
No services are planned at this time.
