Ruth Anna Henton, 72, of Fink Road, Centerville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Ruth was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Corry to the late Thomas and Doris (Crane) Lore. She married Donald “Buddy” Henton on May 8, 1983. Mr. Henton preceded her in death on May 17, 2014.
She grew up in the Youngsville and Irvine area and graduated from Youngsville High School, Class of 1967.
Ruth worked various jobs including working at Raymond’s Associated Springs in Corry, New Process in Warren and most recently as a home health aide.
She was a member of the Warren Free Methodist Church and recently at Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Ladies of the Class of 1967 met for breakfast and called themselves the “Breakfast Club.”
Ruth enjoyed reading, canning and helping her husband on the family farm.
She is survived by her son, David Henton and wife, Dana, of Centerville; two brothers, Dennis Lore and wife, Ida, of Youngsville, and Howard Lore, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; a sister, Mary Glover and husband, Paul, of Bradford, and several nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces.
Ruth is preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Lore and a sister-in-law, Linda Lore.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday from 11 to 1 p.m. with the service to follow, conducted by Pastor Sandra Hosier, of the Harbor Ridge Wesleyan Methodist Church in Corry.
Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of Ruth.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.