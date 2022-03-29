John George Harper, 66, of Naples, Florida, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and family at home on March 24, 2022.
On Aug. 30, 1955, John was born in Titusville, Pennsylvania, to John and Arlene Harper.
John was a graduate of Titusville High School and Clarion University.
Before moving to Florida, he worked at several Pennsylvania banks in Titusville, Erie, Warren and Bradford. While in Florida, he continued his banking career at Royal Palm and recently retired from First Florida Integrity Bank.
John was a sports enthusiast. He loved going to the Pirates spring training games in Bradenton and following the Steelers, but his true love was golf. His proud golf moments were getting three hole-in-ones.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Arlene Harper; his grandparents, George and Rachel Zerres, and George and Laura Harper, and brother-in-law, Michael McMahon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Viana Harper; stepdaughter, Angelica Toledo, and husband, Jiuliano; granddaughter, Maria Clara, of Santa Catarina, Brazil; sisters, Louise Cramer and husband, Scott, of Titusville, and Mary Whitehill, and husband, Mark, of Pleasantville; a brother, Alan Harper and wife, Si; stepson, Doi ,of Naples, Florida; a special niece, Nicole Thompson, and son, Harper, of Marion, North Carolina, and a special nephew, John McMahon and wife, Abby, and children, Chloe, Lucas and Hazel, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, Naples, Florida. The funeral Service will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 at New Hope Ministries with burial at Palm Royale Cemetery & Mausoleum to follow.
