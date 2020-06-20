William Braddock Stevenson, 67, of Englewood, Colorado, died peacefully in a Denver hospital on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounding by his loving children and son-in-law after suffering a massive heart attack during his morning run the day before.
He was born on July 13, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to the late William DeVore Stevenson and Martha Seep Fleming Stevenson, of Titusville.
He was raised in the house his parents built on the corner of Main and Perry streets. He was a graduate of St. Titus School, a 1970 graduate of The Loomis School in Windsor, Connecticut, a 1974 graduate of Cornell University and a 1977 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Law School.
He married the love-of-his life, Mary Rush Cannon Stevenson, “Molly,” on Sept. 16, 1978, in Pittsburgh.
In the early 1980s, Bill and Molly relocated to the Denver area from Greensburg. He worked as a corporate attorney for Farmers Union Insurance for more than two decades. He then was the director of cooperative development for Rock Mountain Farmers Union, a non-profit, progressive and grassroots organization where was employed at the time of his death.
Bill was a loving, gentle and compassionate man who made a deep impression on all who were lucky to know him. He would listen attentively to others as his striking blue eyes were fixed on them. He was a champion of social justice causes, and established a Kindness Scholarship at The Loomis Chaffee School awarded annually to a student who is dedicated to fostering compassion in the Loomis Chaffee community.
Bill graduated with a Master of Divinity degree from ILIFF School of Theology in June 2019. Attending the celebration were his two sisters and youngest daughter.
Bill participated in many sports, but his first love was running.
He is survived by his three children whom he adored, Will Stevenson and his wife, Bethany, of Sacramento, California, Mamie Stevenson Morago and her husband, Elijah, of Englewood, Colorado, and Sophia Stevenson, at home; two sisters, Anne Stevenson of Portland, Oregon, and Marcie Stevenson and her husband, Denny McNair, of Rockmere; a sister-in-law, Toni Stevenson, of Titusville, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two special childhood friends, Larry Curtis, of Erie, and Pam Linnon Finn, of Pittsburgh.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were his wife, Molly Stevenson, on Oct. 20, 2018, and his brother, E.J. Stevenson, on Jan. 22, 2015.
Details for a Bill and Molly Stevenson Memorial are forthcoming.
