Roberta I. “Betty” McIntyre (nee Morris), 87, of Elyria and formerly of Elyria Township, went to join her husband with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 21, 2020.
She was born on April 26, 1933 in Titusville. She was a 1950 graduate of Titusville High School. Betty received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Lorain County Community College, and for 20 years was employed at Elyria Memorial Hospital on the pediatric floor and then surgical floor, from where she retired.
She was a 62-year member, church elder and chair of the elders at Washington Avenue Christian Church. Betty lived her life and practiced her faith by always helping those in need.
She was a former member of the Elyria Township Sirens and had volunteered in the library at Wesleyan Village.
Betty was a past president of the PTA at Cascade Elementary School and active in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League West and Al-Anon. She enjoyed playing games and puzzles including Scrabble, crossword puzzles and solitaire.
She especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family and travel. Among her travels, were a cruise through the Panama Canal and visits to Hershey Park and Colorado Springs. Among her favorite destinations were visiting her twin brother Bob and his wife, Jean, in their hometown of Titusville.
Betty is survived by children, Linda Rogers, Susan McIntyre, Gary (Carol) McIntyre and Janet (Dave) Bruce; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a twin brother, Robert Morris.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Larry K. McIntyre, in 2018; son, Craig McIntyre; parents, Floyd and Flossie Morris and a sister, Edith White.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria, with Pastor Nathan A. Russell officiating. COVID-19 precautions will be observed and face coverings are required. Please feel free to bring a chair.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 301 Washington Avenue, Elyria or Elyria Township Fire Department, 41416 Griswold Road, Elyria.
Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria.
For online condolences, visit dickenfuneralhome.com.
