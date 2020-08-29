Betty Jane Werling, 95, of Meadville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 8, 1925, in Titusville, the daughter of Virgil and Ethel Gilson Shrout.
Betty worked at jobs she enjoyed while in her teen years, including GC Murphy Co., Isaly’s and Queen City Cutlery Co. She enjoyed square dancing, music and singing on the Oil City Radio and Ashtabula stations. She would sing with the Missouri Fox Hunters when they were in the area and she loved to yodel.
She married Ralph Swanon, of Titusville, and they were married for three years. He lost his life while serving in the U.S. Army overseas. She later met and married Edward Werling, of Townville, in 1946. He also served in the U.S. Army. They were married for 59 years. Together they built their home in Townville and Betty worked in the PENNCREST school cafeteria for 28 years. She loved her job and being around the children.
She was of the Protestant faith. She attended the Townville United Methodist Church while living in Townville.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Julie Gourley and Charlene Lillie, both of Meadville; two grandsons, Nathan Lillie and Andrew Henderson and his wife, Ashleigh, both of Meadville; and a caring friend and neighbor, Sherry Krawtz. Her family meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ralph and Edward; her sister, Beatrice Deane; two brothers, Robert Shrout and Louis Shrout, and a grandson, Ryan Lillie.
All services will be private.
Burial will take place in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice and the wonderful nurses who cared for her with love and devotion.
Take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Betty’s Book of Memories online at warrenfh.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut St., Meadville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.