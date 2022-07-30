Betty J. Slonski, 95, of Titusville, passed away, peacefully, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Betty was born on Nov. 23, 1926, in Leeper to the late Gilbert and Letha Bradybaugh, Eikenburg. She married Walter D. Slonski, who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1979.
Betty worked for Horn Textile for 40 years until her retirement.
She was a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, the Moose Club and the former PNA Club.
Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed having lunch at the Powder Horn and local clubs with “the girls.” Life afforded her the opportunity to live out her dream, spending the winters in Sebring, Florida.
She had a knack for home remodeling, which she took great pleasure in. Her children remembered, their father would say, he never knew what walls would be there when he returned from work.
She is survived by her three children, Regina Slonski, of Titusville, Donald Slonski, of Salmon, Idaho, and Joe Slonski, of Titusville; a grandson, Lamar Slonski, of Meadville; two great-grandchildren, Jakari and Rayne; a niece, Bonnie Greathouse and husband, Bob, of Pleasantville; friend, Barb Schneider, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Slonski; two sisters, Alberta Matha and Izabelle Walter, and her close friend, Judy Ensle.
Private services will be held for family.
Interment will be at St. Walburga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Scholarship Fund, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
