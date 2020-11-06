Francis A. Kelly, 87, of Rouseville, died at 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.
Born on June 9, 1933, in Titusville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Orpha Bunce Henry.
Frances was a graduate of Colestock High School.
She was married in 1955 to John W. Kelly and he preceded her in death in 1997.
A homemaker, she enjoyed family cookouts, holiday get togethers and going to the fish fries at the fire department.
In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling.
“Frankie” enjoyed golfing at Sleepy Hollow, her card club and seeing her camp friends from Tionesta and Tidioute.
Mrs. Kelly was a member of St. Venantius Church and later St. Joseph Church, where was a member of the Rosary Society and was also a greeter.
She is survived by two sons; Thomas R. Kelly and his wife, Marcy, of Oil City, and Timothy M. Kelly, of Pleasantville; four grandchildren, Seth Kelly and his wife, Jill and their children, Olivia, Evert and Mae, Kara Kelly Butler and her husband, Alex, and their son, Noah, TJ Kelly and his wife, Stef, and their children, Brice and Aubrey and
Megan Kelly Johnson and her husband, Colby, and their son, CJ; two step-grandchildren, Amy Minear and her husband, Todd and their children, Carson, Dylan and McKenna and Erin Hanna and her husband, Michael, and their children, Irie, Kennedy and Hanna.
She is also survived by one brother, Daniel Razman and his wife, Venita, of Ohio.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Jack Razman, and two sisters, Marge Razman Wolcott and Karen Razman.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Services will take place at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.
The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.
