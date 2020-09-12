Joy Ann Wallace, formerly of Spartansburg and Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Symphony Manor, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. She had also resided at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, in Sellersville. She was 81.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1938 to the late Faith (Kinney) and Harry B. Wallace.
Joy graduated from Titusville High School and received a bachelors degree in Music Education from Mansfield University, Mansfield, and a masters degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She did further graduate study at Clarion University, Edinboro University and Westminster Choir College of Princeton, New Jersey. Joy taught music in New York State, Spartnsburg and the Titusville Area Schools for 39 years. She was a member of the Alpha Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma for woman educators and a life member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association.
She was the dear sister of the late Marilyn Wallace Kurtic; loving aunt of Melodee Fox (Gene), and Martin Kurtic (Marsha).She is also survived by four grand-nephews and their families.
Services were private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa. 18901.
Send condolences to varcoethomasfuneralhome.com.
