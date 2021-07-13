James Francis Curtis, 82, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence after a time of illness.
He was born on April 28, 1939 in Titusville, a son of William and Adelaide Curtis. He married Barbara L. Wright on Dec. 11, 1976. She survives.
He attended Saint Joseph Academy and graduated from Colestock High School.
Jim was employed at Cyclops/Cytemp, Nelson’s Beverage Company and drove school bus for Titusville School District.
He was an avid golfer and at one point held the course record at Green Acres Golf Course with a score of 31 on the par 36.
Jim was a member of VFW Bruce Shorts Post 5958, Moose Lodge 84 and the American Legion.
In addition to his loving wife of 44 years, he is survived by a son, Jamie Anthony; a stepdaughter, Kandy Carter (Mike), of Union City; a stepson, Thomas Miller (Joyce), of Lorain, Ohio; a stepdaughter-in-law, Irene Miller, of Galena, Ohio; a brother, Lawrence Curtis (Linda), of Erie; a sister, Jane Leone, of Erie; seven grandchildren, Thomas and Tanner McCall, of Union City, Michael McCall, of Mantua, Ohio, Andrew Miller, of Columbus, Ohio, Daniel Miller (Michelle), of Sacramento, California, Jessica Mitchell (Jason), of Westerville, Ohio, and James W. Miller III, of Galena, Ohio, and two great- grandsons, Phoenix McCall and Graham Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Curtis; two brothers, William and John Curtis, and a stepson, James W. Miller Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at Union City Presbyterian Church, 37 W. High Street, Union City, with Pastor Rob Willert officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Crawford County and Jessica Grey for their care and compassion.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jim’s Book of Memories online at WarrenGlennFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
