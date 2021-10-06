Courtney Lynn Whitman, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at her residence.
Courtney was born on Aug. 5, 1994 in Titusville to Melissia Sterling and Jeffrey Whitman.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2012.
Courtney worked at the Saegertown Elementary School as a teacher’s aide and for Sunrise In-Home Care.
She loved her animals, enjoyed hunting and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Melissia Foote and husband, Darrell, of Centerville; her father, Jeffrey Whitman and wife, Jackie, of Centerville; maternal grandparents, Duane and Barb Sterling, of Centerville, paternal grandfather, Christopher Whitman, of Centerville; seven brothers and sisters, Allison Whitman, Alan Whitman, Kaylee Nelson, Jeffrey “JJ” Whitman, Brianna Whitman, Chad Foote, Eric Foote and Aaron Foote; niece, Kaitlyn Spence and two nephews, Jason and Brady Spence; maternal great- grandparents, Richard and Grace Wright, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Courtney was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Katie Whitman.
A memorial service will be held for Courtney on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Centerville Free Methodist Church with Pastor Chuck Riel officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org/.
