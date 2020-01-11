Mrs. Rose A. Nosko, 90, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Meadville Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are as follows: calling hours on Monday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354; a mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, with Father Walter E. Packard officiating. A full obituary to follow in Monday’s Herald, and at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
