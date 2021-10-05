Brian W. Lester, 58, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.
He was born May 19, 1963 in Jacksonville, Florida, a son to the late Kenneth E. and Robert G. (Rapp) Lester. Brian enjoyed fishing, boating, archery hunting and the time he spent building his pond. He also had Boston Terrier dogs that he loved dearly.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Cheryl Hill, of Warren, Kenneth (Patty) Lester, of Titusville, Tammie (Tom) Tanner, of Ohio, Rebecca (John) Osborne, of Tidioute, Peggie Camp, of Garland, Steven (Mona) Lester, of Tidioute, Rick (Karen) Lester, of New Jersey and Gaynil Croteau, of Tidioute; numerous nieces and nephews; his stepmother, Susan Lester, of Tidioute, and his aunt, Joan Moore, of Callahan, Florida.
In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Dianna Seeley.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1p.m. at the Tidioute Presbyterian Church, 196 Main Street, Tidioute, Pa. 16351, with the Rev. Dennis Ledebur, pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 N. Main St., Youngsville, Pa. 16371, to help defray funeral costs.
Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
