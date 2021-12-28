Ronald Bruce Warner, or Moose, as he was known by most, passed away at the age of 80 on Dec. 24, 2021 after declining health. His loving wife, Joan, has been by his side for the past 60 years.
Ron was born in Titusville Hospital on Aug. 2, 1941, to Ellsworth and Bernice Prichard Warner. He was an excellent student and athlete, who attended Titusville Area Schools until graduation in 1959. Ron was a member of the championship basketball teams in 1958 and 1959 and graduated from Slippery Rock State University in 1963.
He helped his parents working at the family business, Warner’s Bakery, before earning his degree in education and pursuing a teaching career. He married Susan Joan Peebles on Dec. 9, 1961 at the residence of her parents, Lyle and Isabelle Peebles. Joan survives in Zolfo Springs, Florida.
Ron taught in the Ripley, New York School District from 1963-1970, where he began his career and coached the high school basketball and baseball teams. He returned to Pennsylvania in 1970 and taught at Franklin Middle and Senior High Schools. He continued coaching high school basketball another four years and taught until his retirement in July 1994.
Ron and Joan became snowbirds wintering in Florida until becoming residents of the state in 2011. They would spend their summers in Titusville and the last dozen years they spent summers in New York helping care for their granddaughters. He received great enjoyment being close and watching them grow up and play sports.
Moose had an easy-going personality with a trademark smile that everyone who knew him was familiar with. He was a loving family man who was active in his community and coached youth recreation baseball and softball. He was involved in the Titusville Board of Recreation, as well as an avid reader, who enjoyed playing golf, poker, and visiting with friends and family. He was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by their four children; sons, Scott Warner and wife, Linda, of Montgomery, New York, and Mark Warner and wife, Sherry, of Lanexa, Virginia, and twin daughters, Stacie Warner, of Wake Forest, North Carolina and Tracie Warner, of Cohoes, New York; grandchildren, Jacob Warner, and Payton and Riley Heighes. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Cindy Hancock Warner, of Titusville; his sister-in-law, Rexette Warner, of Arvada, Colorado and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald “Snork” Warner in 2018 and prior to that, his parents.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. Contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Arcadia House at 919 N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia, Florida 34266.
