Hugh F. Jones, 89, of Chapmanville, died on Saturday, Jan., 16, 2021, at his residence.
Hugh was born on June 4, 1931, in Titusville to the late Wyndham C. and Hattie (Eastwood) Jones.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1949, Bryant and Stratton Business College in Buffalo, New York, and General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict from Jan. 1951 to Nov. 1954.
Hugh began his working career in the family business in Titusville, then moved on to be a general manager for Dibble Pontiac, in Jamestown, New York. He was later a sales manager for Hal Reno Buick, in Jamestown, before owning and operating Hugh Jones Chevrolet Dealership in Warren from 1975 to 1980. Before retiring in 1996, he served as the community relations director of the American International Health Service at Meadville Medical Center.
He was a member and past President of the Titusville Rotary Club, and a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW.
Hugh enjoyed being outdoors, boating, conversation and sharing life’s experiences with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Coutant Riker, whom he married on Nov. 10, 1991; a son, Jesse C. Jones and wife. Paula. of Temperance, Michigan; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Katherine Jones; two stepchildren, Margaret Susan Ortel and husband, Steve, of Dewittville, New York, Warne Riker and wife, Cari, of Nashville, Tennessee; five stepgrandchildren, Brittany, Alicia and Samantha Yates, and Cameron and Caden Riker.
Hugh was preceded in death by a wife, Ruth Mitcham Jones; and three brothers, Wyndham C. “Brud” Jones, Philip Jones, and David L. Jones, and two nephews, Jeff Jones and Wyn Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW
Washington, DC 20036-3604 USA.
Inurnment will be in Chapmanville Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
