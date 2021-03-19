Raymonde D. Volkstadt, 98, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 17, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
She was born on July 28, 1922 at Rouen, France. She was married to Dana H. Volkstadt on May 16, 1947 at St. Walburga Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1988.
Raymonde was a member of St. Walburga Church. She enjoyed visiting her friends from Europe, who now live in the United States. She also enjoyed walking.
She is survived by a son, Robert “Yogi” Volkstadt and wife, Judy, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Amber Tingley and husband, J.T., of Canadohta Lake, and Adam Volkstadt, of Meadville; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Alyssa Tingley, and her only surviving French family, her niece, Danielle Landrieu and husband, Max, of Rouen, France.
No public calling hours will be observed. Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials may be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
