Richard Wayne Dean, 82, of Spartansburg, PA, passed away of medical issues in the early morning hours at 2:05 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Nebraska at the family cabin with some of his family.
He was born July 11, 1940, a son of the late Albert and Doris Dean of Pleasantville, PA.
Dick grew up and was educated through the elementary grades at Pleasantville School. He then moved into the Spartansburg School District and attended there until finishing grade 11. At that time, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served his country as a Marine for 3 years and 1 day. Upon completing senior year while there with a GED, he was then awarded a diploma from Sparta with the class of 1960.
On February 4, 1961 he married Wilma Jean Troyer of Spartansburg, and there they built a home and started their family, residing there ever since.
His working years started young. By age 14, he was supporting himself by working with his sister’s husband in the logging industry, both for Hammermill Paper in Erie or local sawmills. He continued at that for many years with only a few brief years at Corry Instrument and Ajax Iron Works, then it would be back to the woods which was always his first choice.
In the mid1970s, he became a substitute Rural Mail Carrier out of Spartansburg. When Corry’s Route #2 became available, he transferred there, retiring from the Postal Service on August 3, 2000, after a combined 25 years.
Dick’s community service activities were numerous. 30 years on Sparta Borough Council in total, by many different terms. Several years on the Spartansburg Fair Committee, most of them in charge of the Woodsmens’ Contest. He coached the Sparta Boys Baseball Team and then in the late 1980s, the Clear Lake Trail and Bike Path was in the very earliest planning stages and he became involved in every aspect of that project with the planning, preparing, managing and the maintenance of it, to the current position as a Board Member.
For many years he attended and supported the CMA Church of Spartansburg and also Midway, serving in different capacities as needed.
For his personal enjoyment, he was a 40 year member of the Sparta Men’s Bowling League with original teammates the late Harold Crosby and Paul Ongley. Fishing and hunting with his boys were special times. He played softball with the Corry Area Church League and also at Hydetown, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids and their friends. Biking, fishing, hunting, even target shooting at all the old junk in the junkyard was fun. If it was something out-of-doors he was all in.
So many happy memories.
In his childhood, his family never traveled out of the county they lived in, and then he married into the Troyer family who has a history of being nomads. He loved it and was ready to go most anywhere for any excuse. Countless fishing trips to Canada with the Brothers family and friends began these ventures. In 1975, a family trip circling the Continental US for six weeks was taken. All four children in an Oldsmobile which was pulling a 13 Ft travel trailer. A very interesting experience. Eventually, all 50 states were visited, some multiple times. Two trips to Central Europe visiting seven countries there. Six weeks of the summer of 1992 was spent driving to Alaska and back, that was his real dream trip. In 1998, a Caribbean Cruise took him to Cozumel and Cancun. In 2011, he wanted to experience the volcanoes of Hawaii and the same was repeated in 2018.
What a privilege to have shared these experiences with him.
Preceding him in death, along with his parents and in-laws, Joseph and Clara Troyer, were six of his siblings, Marion, Eugene, William, Dorothy, Joyce and Darlene (in infancy).
Dick is survived by his wife, four children and spouses, six grandchildren and spouses. As follows, Linda and Mark Coblentz, Connie and Dan Cooper, Randall Dean, Greg and Sonya Dean and forever family member, Denny Cooney. His grandchildren, Rick Cooney, Justin and Danae Cooney, Garrett and Hannah Cooper, Joe and Kiera Cooper, Alana Cooper, and Kaitlyn and Jake Holtzclaw.
His five great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Raelynn and Rome Cooper, Ryleigh Dean and Amelia Holtzclaw. Several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, who enjoyed spending time with him, either fishing or going to the Candy Store with their “Papa Dean”.
His surviving siblings are Pauline Ongley, Pat Richardson, Daniel Dean and Mary Swab and a sister-in-law Marian Dean. Numerous nieces and nephews, both natural born and “acquired” to whom their “Uncle Dick” was so very special.
He also leaves behind so many friends at his winter home in Florida. He will be greatly missed. Truly a great Man, One of a kind.
Family and friends are invited to call at Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 PA- 89 and Pa- 77, Spartansburg, PA 16434, on Thursday, September 22nd from 4 to 7 pm and on Friday, September 23rd, from 11 am until the time of the funeral service there at 12 pm. Pastor Rob Esh will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, PA.
Memorials may be made to the Clear Lake Authority, PO Box 222, Spartansburg, PA 16434.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St, Corry, PA 16407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.