Michael E. Winger, 60, residing at Briarwood Apts. in Titusville, passed away at his residence Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from natural causes. He was born Nov. 30, 1960 the son of the late Samuel E. Winger and late Donna M. Brady Winger. Mike was known as “Uncle Mikey” by many. He loved children although had no children of his own.
A 1979 graduate of Titusville High School, Mike went on to serve in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions. While in the Army, he met, married, and unfortunately was divorced from the one true love of his life Manuela Trieber of Germany. She survives. After the military, Mike settled in Gainesville, Florida. He was employed by Piccadilly Apartments as a Maintenance Supervisor for over 25 years.
While in Florida, Mike was well known for throwing a good hurricane party. He was larger than life and lived that life on his own until a near death experience 13 years ago led him to receiving a new life in Christ Jesus. He was a diehard Florida Gators fan. Mike loved to hunt and fish, he enjoyed watching The Simpsons, movies, model cars, and he was very artistic. He could draw, carve, and build most anything. Mike was also incredibly supportive of our military. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back for others.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Alan Winger. Mike is survived by his sisters Suzanne (Winger) Gatto and, husband Kevin Gatto, of Altoona, Bonnie L. (Winger) L’huillier and husband, John L’huillier, of Cochranton, niece, Katie (L’huillier) Hayes and husband, Christopher Hayes, of Sumter, South Carolina, great niece Hannah Messinger, great nephews Timothy (Trey) Moore and Nathaniel Owen Hayes all of South Carolina, Aunt Jane Winger Boring, of Oil City, PA, and several cousins. He also is survived by his close friends Stub and Beth Beers, of Titusville, Rob Purdy, of Arkansas, and Martha Swing, of Gainesville, Florida.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements. Mike’s desire was to be cremated and later have a pig roast in his memory. There will be no visitation at this time. Plans are being made to hold the pig roast in June. The time and place will be announced later.
Memorial gifts can be made to either the PA Stitchers of Valor c/o Colleen Munn at 183 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335, or The Veteran’s Project c/o Lilac Springs at 19112 Willow Way Meadville, PA 16335.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
