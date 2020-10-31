Marguerite “Rita” Camilla Propheter, 71, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. She married her best friend, George Propheter on Dec. 19, 1979, and he survives.
Rita always thought the world of her Jack Russells, Shonda and Riley. She enjoyed craft work, such as knitting and crocheting and was always there when someone needed a favor.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 40 years, George Propheter, two daughters; Tina Kuntz, of Centerville, and Nicole Stallsmith and her husband, Chris, of North Carolina; her son, James Archer Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Townville, six grandchildren and her brother, George Baldwin, of Centerville.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Titusville, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frank Weingard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Rita’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.