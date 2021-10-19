Kenneth J. Slother, 74, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021 after a long illness. He was a survivor of esophageal cancer in 2017.
Ken was born on Aug. 23, 1947 to John and Irene Slother, of Titusville, and married Linda J. Slother, of Silver Creek, New York on Feb. 24, 1968.
Ken owned numerous businesses in his career, starting with an excavation business in the early 1970s. Later businesses included Ken’s Family Fun Center and Lineman Cycles. Ken was also employed as an oil lease operator, school bus driver and lastly a salesman with Grandview Estates. Having retired in 2012, he then moved to New York State in 2014. Ken and Linda had the opportunity to travel the world as a result of sales awards from Yamaha Cycles.
Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was involved with motocross, was an excellent wood worker, NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt) fan, lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and bird watcher.
Ken was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Linda; his children, Shawn Slother (Sonja), of Sanborn, New York, Shane Slother (Tania), of Shippensville, and four grandchildren, Logan, Chase, Hannah and Sam. He is also survived by three sisters, Donna Ferry, Janet Barker and Kathy Scholl.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Slother, sister, Jean Gilson, and granddaughter, Alyssa Slother.
Ken chose to have his body donated to the University of Buffalo Medical Center to assist in training future doctors. Condolences may be sent to Linda Slother, 3728 Dry Brook Road, Kennedy, New York 14747.
