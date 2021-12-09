Sylvia J. Foote, 80, of Fleming Road, Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Sylvia was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Titusville to the late Dallas and Mildred (Wright) Peeples. She married Darrell E. Foote on Dec. 8, 1963. Mr. Foote preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2020.
She was a homemaker, mother, foster parent to 12 children and adopted six of them. She loved all children, bird watching, doing crossword puzzles and baking with her grandchildren.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Tina Warner and husband, David, of Pleasantville, Tammy Brockett and husband, Chad, of Pleasantville, Charlie Foote and wife, Katie, of Apollo, Kara Sosnowski and husband, Tyler, of Titusville, Dustin Foote, of Pittsburgh, Thomas Foote, of Sharon, Levi Foote, of Pleasantville, Bo Foote, of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Peeples and wife, Charlotte, of Titusville; a lifelong friend, Mary Antill, of Titusville and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Foote Bennett; a brother, Butch Peeples, and two sisters, Shirley Crowell and Della Lewis.
No services are being observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, One Children’s Hospital Drive Central Plant, Floor 3, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15224.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
