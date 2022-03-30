Mr. Edward J. Graff, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Ed was born on June 10, 1942 in Titusville to the late Edward A. and Josephine H. Hoepfl Graff. He married Susan McCandless on June 12, 1971 at the Titusville Free Methodist Church.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1961. Ed was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He entered the service on Jan. 8, 1964 and was honorably discharged on Jan. 3, 1968. He served as an electrician aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and received the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
In his younger years, Ed was a paper carrier for The Titusville Herald, and then worked as a machinist at GE in Erie, Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp., Litton Industries in Erie, and retired as a machinist from Grand Valley Manufacturing.
Ed enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling with his wife, taking care of his yard and household, and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, of Titusville; a sister, Carol Hughes and husband, Allan, of Titusville; his mother-in-law, Anna Marie McCandless, of Titusville; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry McCandless, of Titusville, Teresa Armstrong and husband, Keith, of Pleasantville, William McCandless, of Washington, Janice Myers and husband, Harold, of Titusville, Cindy Hubert and husband, Forest, of West Field, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating. Full military rites will be observed.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
