Marilyn “Jean” Gustafson, 89, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Residence in Warren.
Born on March 7, 1931 in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Rodney and Wilma Emerson Zwald.
Jean was a 1949 graduate of Warren High School and continued to be active with planning class reunions. She was employed for many years with the former National Forge Credit Union. Jean enjoyed painting with oils and pastels and loved to read and go boating. She enjoyed going dancing every weekend. She even sponsored the Multiple Sclerosis walk at The Rouse Home.
Jean is survived by her three children; Susan Kiser and her children, Kellie Carlson (Jeff) and Wendy Franks (Phillip); Rick Gustafson and his wife, Diane, and their children, Kristen Frick (Joe), Ashley Geary (Mike) and Nikki Hollabaugh (Justin); David Gustafson and his wife, Theresa, and their children, Jill Fitzgerald (Jesse), Eric Gustafson (Lyndsey), Michael Gustafson (Angela) and Sarah Fisher (Eric); granddaughter, Jodi Garrison Jones (Steve); 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great- grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Carol Cartney, of Titusville, and Nancy Lyon, of Warren, and many nieces and nephews. Jean is also survived by her good friend and dancing partner, Dick Bertch, of Warren.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. “Gus” Gustafson, whom she married on June 18, 1949, in Warren, and who died on March 29, 2008; her daughter, Marcia Gustafson Garrison, who died on Sept. 8, 2002; an infant granddaughter who died at birth; granddaughter, Julie Kiser Stewart, and son-in-law, John Richard Kiser.
Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, Pa., on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Be aware of CDC guidelines and state mandates regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Marcus Briggs, retired minister, officiating. Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to place a memorial may do so to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15233, or to Hospice of Warren County, hospiceofwarrencounty.org, 1 Main Avenue, Warren, Pa., 16365.
E-mail condolences may be s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.