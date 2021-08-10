Laura May Peterson, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
Laura was born on Jan. 26, 1940 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Lamb Rice. She was married to Clyde Peterson Jr. on Dec. 23, 1972. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1974.
Laura was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1958.
She was a member of the Titusville Church of Christ. She was a volunteer for nearly 20 years at the American Cancer Society office in Titusville.
Laura enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, watching game shows and western movies, watching the Steelers and sitting on her porch.
The family wishes to thank Laura’s caregivers, Cheryl Theuret, Sara Kocol and Hector Natal of Aveanna Healthcare, formerly Guardian Elder Homecare.
Laura is survived by a daughter, Heather Nesbitt, of Titusville; a son, Michael D. Peterson and wife, Shannon, of Erie; grandchildren, Briana Peterson, of Meadville, Christian Peterson, of Franklin, and Jennifer Nicklin and husband, Dan, of Franklin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Laura was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Eugene Peterson on Oct. 11, 2019; an infant grandson, Jordan Peterson; a sister, Anna Anthony, and three brothers, Charles, Lewis and Donald Rice.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Titusville Church of Christ, 221 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. with Rev. James Moore officiating.
Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to any local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
