Christopher J. Streczywilk, 67, of Cherrytree Township, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
Born Aug. 4, 1952, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Streczywilk Sr. and Mary Mohnkern Streczywilk.
Chris graduated from Oil City High School.
He had worked as a plumber for Renick Bros. Mechanical Contractors.
Chris was a member of the Steamfitters Local Union 449. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his dog Lucy.
He is survived by four children and their spouses; Brandi Carson and her husband, Mike, of Cranberry Township, Christopher Streczywilk and his wife, Joelle, of Rockwood, Summer McBride and her husband, Josh, of Valencia and Ashley Streczywilk-Ongley, of Titusville; grandchildren Chelsi Wayman, Britani Carson, Kali Carson, Chloe Streczywilk, Christian Vergerio, Lily McBride, Jax McBride, Rio Malave and Argus Beatty.
Chris was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph F. Streczywilk Jr. and Mark Streczywilk.
In accordance with Chris's wishes, there will be a private life party with no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be made to HOSPICE of Crawford County, Inc. at mmchs.org/About-Us/MMC-Foundation/Donate.aspx. We thank you for all your help and support through this difficult time.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.