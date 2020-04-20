Sandra Beth (Coleman) Palmer, 67, formerly of Kane, Pennsylvania, died Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020, at Alderwood Manor in Spokane, Washington.
Born November 28, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth “Libby” Wagner Coleman.
Sandy graduated from Kane Area High School in 1971 and then from Lock Haven State College with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development in 1974. She was a kindergarten teacher, had owned Wy’East Book Store and Art Gallery in Welches, Oregon, and was a sales representative for security firms in the northwest.
Surviving, in addition to her mother of Kane, are a daughter, Ann Palmer of Mt. Dora, Florida; siblings Ellen (Mark) Bierbower, of Kane, and Stephen (Diane) Coleman, of Titusville; nephews Ray (Valerie) Bierbower, of Girard, Pennsylvania, Richard (Laura) Bierbower, of Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania, Neil Coleman, of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Christopher (Kayla) Bierbower, of Bradford, Pennsylvania; and a niece, Katie (Jason) Ramsay of Dubois, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her father last year and a niece, Rebecca.
A memorial service will be held soon at a time and date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, Pa. 16701; the First Baptist Church, PO Box 257, or to the Friends’ Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., both in Kane, Pa. 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane has care of her arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.